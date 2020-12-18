German economic outlook rises, remains subdued

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses are modestly more optimistic despite the pandemic. That’s the takeaway from the most recent survey by the Ifo institute in Munich. The institute’s index out Friday rose to 92.1 points from 90.9 in November. Manufacturing is holding up better because it’s less affected by personal contact and lockdowns. The economy is still in big trouble however. The Ifo was below October’s reading. And a new round of lockdowns in Germany is weighing heavily on travel, hotels, restaurants and the performing arts. The rollout of the first vaccines in coming days is raising hopes for a rebound next year.