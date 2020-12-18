Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:15 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

North Scott, Eldridge 62, Fairfield 34

Pekin 60, Hillcrest Academy 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Assumption, Davenport vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.

Belmond-Klemme vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center, ppd.

Clinton vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. North Scott, Eldridge, ppd.

Diagonal vs. Lamoni, ppd.

Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd.

Muscatine vs. Davenport, North, ppd.

Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

Shenandoah vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.

Sidney vs. Essex, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 40, Carroll 22

Baxter 47, Waterloo Christian School 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26

Collins-Maxwell 60, Dunkerton 10

Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34

Des Moines Christian 51, Pleasantville 33

Dike-New Hartford 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

East Mills 53, Griswold 44

Easton Valley 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 30

Gilbert 53, Winterset 36

Glenwood 45, Creston 19

Glidden-Ralston 44, Ar-We-Va, Westside 31

Grand View Christian 49, Martensdale-St. Marys 43

Grinnell 59, Pella Christian 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Clear Lake 61

Indianola 50, Dallas Center-Grimes 45

Iowa City West 75, Iowa City High 63

Keokuk 66, Fort Madison 43

Lewis Central 66, Atlantic 34

Linn-Mar, Marion 41, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39

Logan-Magnolia 47, Audubon 38

Murray 58, Moulton-Udell 33

Newell-Fonda 69, Manson Northwest Webster 26

North Fayette Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 49

North Polk, Alleman 70, Perry 28

Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Paton-Churdan 57, Woodbine 44

Pella 64, Newton 24

Shenandoah 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Southeast Polk 65, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61

Spencer 73, Storm Lake 39

Springville 45, Alburnett 43

Stanton 40, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 19

West Branch 62, Bellevue 51

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Okoboji, Milford 29

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, River Valley, Correctionville 22

Woodward-Granger 49, Ogden 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albia vs. Davis County, Bloomfield, ppd.

Centerville vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd.

Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Muscatine, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Burlington, ppd.

Keota vs. Lynnville-Sully, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Saydel vs. Nevada, ppd.

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. IKM-Manning, ppd.

Tri-County, Thornburg vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

