FAQ: Your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered

(KWWL) - As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to make its way across the country, many questions are being raised. A number of agencies are doing their best to keep up with all of the inquiries.

Here are a few of the major questions being asked right now about the COVID-19 vaccine:

When will I be able to receive the vaccine?

It's important to note that the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to the general public.

Health care workers have already begun to receive the vaccine. Long term care facilities are next in line, with plans to receive the vaccine the week of December 28 in Iowa.

Essential non-healthcare workers are projected to be next in line to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by adults with underlying health conditions and those over the age of 65. All other "ordinary" adults over the age of 16 are expected to be able to receive the vaccine as early as spring 2021.

Learn more about who should be vaccinated first when vaccine supplies are limited.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe?

The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Learn how federal partners are working together to ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine has gone through clinical trials with tens of thousands of people, which included those with different medical situations. More than 40 thousand went through clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine, which is 10 times more than what's typical, according to UIHC.

It was developed so fast, how can it be safe?

Scientists didn't start from scratch. They built on the framework of past studies and research.

The reason the vaccines were able to be developed as quickly as they have is because researchers have worked on developing a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) vaccine in the past. Both diseases are caused by coronaviruses closely related to COVID-19.

Vaccines for the SARS and MERS viruses didn't complete trials necessary to further their development because the diseases essentially "disappeared."

What are the common side effects?

The CDC says those who receive the vaccine may experience some side effects. Pain and swelling in the arm in which you received the vaccine, as well as fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches are the common side effects.

These reactions are normal, as it means that the body is building protection.

If a vaccine requires two doses, can I switch to another vaccine for the second dose?

Medical experts say that the two doses need to be from the same manufacturer. Pfizer requires 21 days between doses, and Moderna requires 28 days between doses.

For example, if you were to receive the Pfizer vaccine, you should NOT receive the Moderna vaccine 21 days later. Instead, waiting the 21 days to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, will be the safest option.

Iowa is receiving less volume of the vaccine than originally anticipated, but it's important to note that this will not affect the second dose. It is a requirement that distributors of the vaccine receive an equal amount of the second dose as they do the first, to ensure both are completed within the appropriate time frame.

Am I immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?

Following the second dose of the vaccine, it may take a few weeks for the body to build an immunity. Vaccines are used to help teach the body how to better handle the virus if contracted.

The CDC still recommends wearing masks until we learn more about how the vaccine works in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.​

Learn more about what to expect after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.