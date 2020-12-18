Dubuque City Council OKs sale of Flexsteel building to pet food maker

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ------ In a special meeting of Dubuque's city council Thursday, approval was given for Simmons Pet Food to move into --- and expand ---the old Flexsteel plant on Seippel Road.

Simmons Foods says 408 million units of wet, canned pet food are set to be made annually here by 2021. The operation is set to create 271 new jobs, with a projected $20/hour pay, according to petfoodprocesssing.net.

"We actually expect to be producing product that we'll ship to customers no later than July 1st," said Scott Salmon, President of Simmons Pet Food. "We are super excited to call Dubuque home."

City leaders -- as well as the company, and many residents -- happy about the economic boon set to come.

Enid Wysocki lives up the hill from the future Simmons site.

"We are thrilled," Wysocki said. "We can make animal food for the rest of the country, maybe the rest of the world. So it's a win win for Dubuque, and for our neighborhood."

Most people in the neighborhood we spoke with feel the same way. However, two nearby households, who chose not to appear on camera, are worried about the smell a wet pet food cannery could bring to the area.

It's a concern aired by residents in the public comment period during Thursday night's meeting.

"What type of odor controls do they use so that's what's coming out of that smokestack that's going to be coming directly over my home here if the wind blows a certain way?" a resident asked.

The company claims: neighbors to its Kansas plant do not complain of odors, and that all environmental standards are met at all their facilities.

"We're confident that you'll find that the Simmons family, and Simmons foods, will be a great partner and a great neighbor moving forward," Salmon said.