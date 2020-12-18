“Downtown Delivered” program helping local businesses and more

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Downtown District has been delivering people items from local businesses for the last 15 weeks. During the holiday season, it's really starting to pick up.

The "Downtown Delivered" program is sponsored by Toyota of Iowa City and MidwestOne Bank. People can purchase gifts through the downtown district's virtual Holiday Market and get them delivered for free if they live in North Liberty, Coralville or Iowa City.

To date, the program has delivered over 1,500 gifts to people.

It helps people avoid crowds and possible exposure to COVID-19 by staying home and gives a lifeline to local businesses.