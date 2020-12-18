Dec. 18: Iowa reports 1,878 new cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,878 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 264,115.

The state's website says that of the 264,115 people who have tested positive, 208,681 have recovered. This is 3,841 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state's death toll is 3,451, there have been no additional deaths since Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (208,681) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of cases (264,115) shows there are currently 51,983 active positive cases in the state.

There were 96 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 701, which is down from 746. Of those hospitalizations, 136 are in the ICU (down from 146) and 80 are on ventilators (up from 85 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,488 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,305,950 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,878 positive tests divided by 5,488 tests given) is 34.2 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 66 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 12,780 cases in the county (12,004 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 776 Serology positive cases). There are 233 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,037. There were six additional deaths, leaving a total of 199 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 220 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,606 cases. There have been 716 more recoveries, leaving a total of 12,407 recoveries. There were seven additional deaths, leaving a total of 237 deaths. There are 38 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 216 fewer positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,520 reported cases. There have been 121 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,821 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 45 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.0 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 38 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,186 reported cases. There have been 145 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 8,591. There was no additional death recorded, leaving a total of 129 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.2 percent.

