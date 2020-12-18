COVID-19 vaccine starts rolling out to members of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with top leaders of the U.S. House and Senate getting the shots this week and the top Capitol doctor urging all members of Congress to join them. The Capitol physician informed members on Thursday they’re all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines. He asked all members to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they’d receive the shots right away. Several other members of Congress have expressed an eagerness to get the vaccine, as part of efforts to show their constituents it’s safe.