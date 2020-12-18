Christmas Numbers

We are one week away from Christmas and it looks like it will be a cold one. The next few days our highs are in the 30s and low 40s. A big trough of low pressure will move into the U.S. and bring the coldest air of the season to the middle of country.

Highs will be in the teens on Thursday. The wind from the northwest during the day will keep wind chills below zero. The wind is lighter on Friday and the temperatures are a little warmer.

Last year the highs on Christmas were near 60 degrees...well above the normal highs in the upper 20s. This year the forecast looks to be similar to Christmas in 2017 when the high was 16 degrees. The last time Waterloo had measurable snow, falling on Christmas, was in 2013. All of the numbers below are from Waterloo.