California hospitals ‘crushed’ as virus patients flood ICUs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doctors say increasingly desperate California hospitals are being “crushed” by soaring coronavirus infections. One Los Angeles ER doctor is predicting rationing of care is imminent. The state’s death toll meanwhile topped 22,000 Friday with no end in sight. The most populous state recorded more than 41,000 additional positive cases and 300 more dead from the virus, bringing total deaths from the pandemic to 22,160. Hospitals are on the brink of filling up and many emergency rooms already have been using outdoor tents to make more space. Both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have 0% ICU beds available for coronavirus patients.