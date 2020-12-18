Authorities seeking info after cow found shot, partially butchered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a cow was found shot and partially butchered in a field near Osterdock.

Sheriff's deputies and Iowa DNR Officers found the cow in a field on Mesquite Road near the intersection with Marengo Road. The incident is believed to have happened either Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in that area should call the sheriff's office at 563-245-2422.