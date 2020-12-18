Australia describes couple’s death as ‘terrorism incident’

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a terrorism incident perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police. Officers say Raghe Abdi threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later Thursday near where Abdi died. Queensland state police declined to detail how they had died but detectives found evidence that Abdi had been in the house. Police suspect the known extremist had been acting alone.