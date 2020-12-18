An emotional “au revoir” from France’s most famous presenter

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Au revoir, Jean-Pierre. And merci. After nearly 33 years of telling the stories of deepest France, making small-screen stars of its ordinary folk, the country’s most famous and likely most adored news presenter became the story himself Friday as he anchored the 1 p.m. bulletin for the last time on channel TF1. Jean-Pierre Pernaut came equipped with a handkerchief sent by one of his many fans — and embroidered JPP — for what proved to be an emotional farewell with the country that got to know itself far better thanks to his unquenchable appetite for unearthing and showcasing its many delights.