Allen-Taylor leads No. 22 Texas women over Drake 101-80

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 22 Texas beat Drake 101-80. Audrey Warren added 18 points, Charli Collier scored 17 and Lauren Ebo had 14 for the Longhorns, who outrebounded Drake 39-29. Kyra Lambert had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Maddie Monahan scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Drake. Kierra Collier added 18 points and Allie Wooldridge set career marks with 13 points and 11 rebounds, recording her first double-double while also dishing out six assists.