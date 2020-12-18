Skip to Content

A new survey says that more Americans are masking up this holiday season.

(CNN) -- According to a survey released today by the Kaiser Foundation, most Americans are masking up during the winter months.  

73% questioned in the survey say that it's part of everyone’s responsibility to protect the health of others.  

23% of interviewees said that mask wearing is a personal choice.  

When asked about COVID-19, 51% believe that the worst is yet to come, while 25% say that the worst has passed.  

More than 16-hundred people were included in the survey. 

