$2 million in water quality project grants awarded to 11 Iowa communities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds announced Friday $2 million in grants have been awarded to 11 Iowa communities to fund water quality projects.

Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Lone Tree, Preston, Ladora, Dakota City, Early, Fontanelle, Melcher-Dallas, Runnells, and Russell will receive the grants. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program.

"Water quality is critical for our families, farmers, and for sustained economic growth in all corners of our state," Governor Reynolds said. "In 2018 I signed SF512, creating a creating a long-term, dedicated revenue source for water quality in the state of Iowa. The investment announced today is the latest example of how SF512 has strengthened our partnerships with local communities in support of clean water infrastructure. As I said back in 2018, we have more work to do and I look forward to working with lawmakers to take additional steps to preserve Iowa’s precious natural resources."

Earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released a report that found water quality issues in more than 60% of the state's rivers, streams and lakes.

The program receives a portion of the tax on metered water. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2029 and available funds will increase each year. In 2019, eight communities were awarded a total of $775,000.

The program is expected to have approximately $5 million in available funds in 2021 and will climb to more than $6 million in 2029, based on the increase of the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.

The 2020 program received 23 applications requesting more than $6 million in water quality investments. A committee of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa DNR and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the applications based on the program’s priorities.

Priorities for grants include: Disadvantaged communities; Projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed; Projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies; Communities with the highest sewer or water rates; Projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction; and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.