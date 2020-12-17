US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have finalized a rule to exempt some areas from habitat protections meant to save imperiled species. Thursday’s announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would place greater weight on the economic benefits of development when deciding if land or water should be protected. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration in a years-long overhaul of how the Endangered Species Act is used. Wildlife advocates say it would allow more drilling, mining and other activities in areas crucial to the survival of dwindling populations of plants and animals. Administration officials say the proposal gives more deference to local community needs.