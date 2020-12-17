Turkey won’t step back on S-400s despite US sanctions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says Turkey won’t step back from its decision to deploy Russian air defense systems despite U.S. sanctions imposed on the country over the purchase. In a television interview, the minister also said Turkey was mulling steps it would take to reciprocate against the U.S. sanctions. The U.S announced sanctions earlier this week over Turkey’s procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a U.S. law known as CAATSA, aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. The minister said that an improvement of relations between Turkey and the United States would be conditional on President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to address Ankara’s grievances.