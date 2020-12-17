Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration helped bring about vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some of his own officials had hoped for. But the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public on what aides hope will be a key part of his legacy. Five days into the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Trump has held no public events about the rollout. He hasn’t been inoculated himself. And he’s tweeted only twice about the shot. Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, has taken center stage, touring a vaccine production facility this week. He is set to receive a dose himself on live television Friday morning.