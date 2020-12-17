TRACKING: More clouds

Tonight: The clouds are expected to linger through the night. Patchy areas of fog. Temperatures hover in the upper teens most of the night. Not much wind from the south…5-10 mph.

Friday: The wind increases from the south at 10-20 mph. Some gusts could be near 30 mph. It is another day with more clouds than any sunshine. Temperatures should be a little warmer with the south wind. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Friday Night: A cold front will move through the area with very little moisture to work with, so flurries look to be best type of precipitation. The wind is light as it switches to the northwest. Temperatures drop into the low 20s by morning.

Saturday: The wind is light, and the temperatures are a little cooler than Friday with highs in the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday: A little warmer as highs warm into the upper 30s. Once again, more clouds than sunshine with the wind from the west at 5-15 mph.