TRACKING: Fluctuating temperatures; mostly dry weekend

Today: We will once again see a wide spread of temperatures this morning from the upper single digits to the upper teens. This comes as we are dealing with partly cloudy skies. A ribbon of low-level cloud cover will slowly move from west to east, making skies mostly cloudy today, mainly in the west. This will negatively affect temperatures in the west with snowpack trying to keep temperatures cool as well. As a result, most will be in the upper 20s today with some low 30s in the south. Winds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: The rest of the area will become mostly cloudy tonight but before that happens, lows may dip to the low teens in the east with upper teens and low 20s in the west. Winds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Cloud cover will remain in place for Friday but as winds strengthen from the south with an approaching warm front, highs will be boosted to the mid and upper 30s. Widespread melting will begin to occur. By Friday night, there will be a chance for some light rain and snow as a cold front passes. Accumulations will be little to nothing.

Weekend: The rain and snow chances will clear early in the morning on Saturday. Clouds may not exit quickly though as we will expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies become partly cloudy for Saturday night with lows in the teens. Sunday is also looking partly sunny as more clouds will move in. Temperatures warm to the mid 30s with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Next Week: The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day with highs in the low to mid 40s with partly cloudy skies and a breezy west wind. Even Tuesday stays mild with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies. A system will pass the area from west to east on Wednesday as we look to see just a bit of rain/snow chances and some cloud cover with highs in the mid 30s.

Once we get on the backside of the system, strong northwest winds will develop from Wednesday through Christmas, bringing a truly cold shot of arctic air, dropping temperatures. Highs should be around the low to mid 20s for the holidays with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will be very cold until the winds die down and shift by Friday night and Saturday.