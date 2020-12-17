Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 79, Glidden-Ralston 61
Ames 59, Marshalltown 38
Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42
Clarinda 43, Bedford 24
Humboldt 52, Eagle Grove 13
Kingsley-Pierson 58, George-Little Rock 46
Lawton-Bronson 69, Homer, Neb. 56
Lisbon 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Logan-Magnolia 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Mount Ayr 52, Wayne, Corydon 37
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 38
Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
South Hamilton, Jewell 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44
Wapello 43, Clinton 39
Wilton 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red Oak vs. Clarinda, ppd.
Southwest Valley vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 81, Marshalltown 11
Audubon 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33
CAM, Anita 53, Woodbine 46
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Sioux City, West 29
Decorah 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46
East Marshall, LeGrand 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 13
Kingsley-Pierson 59, George-Little Rock 46
Lawton-Bronson 54, Homer, Neb. 37
Lenox 62, Murray 16
Logan-Magnolia 32, Fremont Mills, Tabor 21
Lone Tree 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 17
Mount Ayr 60, Wayne, Corydon 42
Nodaway Valley 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
North Butler, Greene 33, Janesville 27
Riceville 41, Crestwood, Cresco 32
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 41
Solon 63, South Tama County, Tama 24
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51, River Valley, Correctionville 25
Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Tripoli 40
West Bend-Mallard 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
Westwood, Sloan 84, Ar-We-Va, Westside 49
Wilton 52, Wapello 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Lisbon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/