The Latest: France’s Macron tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — France’s Elysee Palace says President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It says the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement didn’t say what symptoms Macron experienced, but he would isolate for seven days and continue to work.

It wasn’t immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress. Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, where h had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He met on Wednesday with the prime minister of Portugal.

Macron on Wednesday held the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex’s office says the prime minister is also self-isolating for seven days.

The French presidency confirmed Macron’s trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is canceled.