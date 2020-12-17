Test Iowa sites to remain open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – With the holidays quickly approaching, Test Iowa is releasing new details about its five state-operated drive-thru sites.

To ensure Iowans have access to testing during the holidays, all five sites and the State Hygienic Lab will only be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day and Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.

The sites include:

Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

— 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

— Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

— 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs

— 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, except for the Council Bluffs site, which will close at 2 p.m. This will allow enough time for test samples to be taken to the lab for processing overnight.

The State Hygienic Lab will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to resume processing tests.

The five drive-thru sites will reopen for testing as usual on Monday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you wish to be tested, remember you must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule your appointment.

You can find locations and hours of operation for all test sites at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.