Swiss say Uber Eats must register as postal service provider

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say food courier service Uber Eats counts as a postal service provider — and needs to be regulated as such. Postal supervisory authority PostCom says the U.S.-based company’s Swiss affiliate need to register as a postal service provider by the end of January, though it can contest the decision. Following a nearly year-long analysis, PostCom found that at least part of Uber Eats’ business falls under postal legislation. Food packages in essence meet the criteria for postal service, and “the nature of the contents isn’t relevant when it comes to the properties of a package.” Uber Eats said it will evaluate its next steps.