Spain’s parliament votes to legalize euthanasia

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament has voted to approve a bill that will allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases or unbearable permanent conditions. The bill passed in a 198-138 vote Thursday, and is now expected to be approved by Spain’s Senate. It will take several months to take effect. Patients must expressly state that they want to end their lives four times over the monthlong process stipulated by the law. Medical workers can opt not to participate on grounds of belief. Portugal approved a similar bill in February. Euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland.