Sisters organize winter boot drive for childcare center

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- A pair of sisters in Dubuque ---- taking matters into their own hands to celebrate the season of giving.

Bianca is nine, and Cosette is six.

The two set out to collect boots, scarves, and other winter gear for kids at the Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square in downtown Dubuque this holiday season.

Today Bianca and Cosette Farber presented over forty pairs of donated boots, as well as mittens, scarves and other winter gear to the childcare center.

Staff say the winter wear is welcomed. The amount of low income families making use of the non-profit has gone up this year.

Their mother, Annie Farber, helped them out, of course --- the two are proud homeschoolers. Mom/teacher Farber turned their project into a learning exercise.

"Bianca said something after we realized that we had reached our goal. She said 'This is a different kind of happiness than I have ever experienced before.' And she was so articulate about it."

"It was that warm feeling of, 'I think I did something bigger than myself,'" said Farber.

On the big day, the sisters held a curbside drop-off. There was also an anonymous cash donation of two hundred dollars made to the nonprofit.