Sheriff Thompson announces Deputy of the Year and Civilian of the Year awards

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Sheriff Tony Thompson announced Detective Steve Haas as the 2020 Deputy of the Year and Detention Officer Jesse Meyer was awarded Civilian Employee of the Year.

Detective Steve Haas

Detective Haas was recognized for doing an exemplary job, getting certifications and training experience to get the job done.

Detective Haas was recognized as being someone who quietly goes about doing an exemplary job, gaining certifications and training experience to ensure that cases get closed and the work gets completed.

"I have been so completely impressed by Steve’s dedication to this agency, his fellow employees, and the work that he performs for our organization. He is a total professional in nearly every sense of the word and is certainly deserving of this recognition." Sheriff Tony Thompson

Detention Officer Jesse Meyer

The Employee of the Year Jesse Meyer was awarded for being a driven and self-motivated individual always looking to improve the organization. Meyer also stayed calm and collected when an inmate's heart stopped in the intake area due to a large seizure.