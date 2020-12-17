Remembering legendary Iowa coach Hayden Fry one year after death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Legendary Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry died a year ago today after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 90 years old.

Fry served as Iowa’s head coach from 1979 to 1998 and is regarded as the man who turned around the Hawkeye football program.

Iowa had not been to a bowl game since 1958 and hadn’t posted a winning season in 17 seasons before Fry took over. He led Iowa to 14 bowl games during his tenure.

Fry took the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl three times and was Iowa's winningest coach for 20 years.

His leadership and vision had a lasting impact on Hawkeye football and every Iowan grew to love him.

Rest in peace Coach Hayden Fry. You will be forever missed.



Coach Fry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17. He was 90 years old. pic.twitter.com/USN66D7Pfu — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 18, 2019

Following Fry's passing, there was an outpour of love and remembrance from the Hawkeye community including players, coaches, fans and anyone who was impacted by the legendary coach.

"I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired," current Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him."

"Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department," Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said.

Others such as University of Nevada head coach and former Hawkeye defensive back Jay Norvell shared their thoughts on the deep impact Fry had on their lives.

Today I lost my Coach. Passing at the age of 90, Hayden Fry changed my life. Much of what I have accomplished in life is because what he saw in me, that young kid from Madison Wisconsin. I keep his picture in my locker. I am so grateful he was my coach. Rest In Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/PgYW7o9WJ8 — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) December 18, 2019

The Hawkeyes honored Fry during the 2019 Holiday Bowl just 10 days after his death by removing the usual Tigerhawk logo. The team also added a decal to their helmets honoring former UI Athletics Director Bump Elliott.

A memorial service honoring Fry was held on January 25th in Frisco, Texas.