Raiders lose QB Carr, fall in overtime to Chargers, Herbert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Chargers snapped a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West counterparts. The Raiders lost quarterback Derek Carr to a left groin injury in the first quarter. They have lost four of five, all but killing their playoff chances. Moments after Daniel Carlson’s 23-yard field goal on the Raiders’ first possession put Las Vegas ahead 27-24, Herbert found wideout Jalen Guyton streaking by cornerback Keisean Nixon for a 53-yard reception to set up for the winning score.