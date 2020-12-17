Program launched to train staff of businesses and organizations about dementia

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A program to help train staff of businesses and organization about dementia has launched in the Cedar Valley.

Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley has launched the Dementia Friendly Business/Organization Training Program. The movement is part of the national campaign, Dementia Friendly America.

The goal of the program is to help the staff of businesses and organizations become more dementia-friendly, and to train them to create a safe, informed, and respectful environment for their clients who live with dementia.

If 50% of the staff attends the training, the business or organization will receive a "We are Dementia Friendly" window decal, a certificate, and recognition on the Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley Facebook page.

The one-hour training is offered via Zoom and is provided on a donation basis. Click here to schedule a training.

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging staffs and supports Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley. The agency serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. Learn more on their website, www.nei3a.org.