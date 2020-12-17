Police release video of botched raid on Chicago woman’s home

CHICAGO (AP) — Videos released by Chicago police depict disturbing scenes of officers wrongfully raiding the home of a Black woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed. Police released videos Thursday of the 2019 incident where social worker Anjanette Young repeatedly pleads with police that they’re in the wrong place. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has apologized but her administration tried unsuccessfully in court to block WBBM-TV from airing the footage, which Young obtained through her lawsuit with the city. Young had been denied the video in an information request to the city. Lightfoot said Thursday the city would allow victims to get video faster.