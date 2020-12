Gentile is pictured on the right. Image provided by Marion Police.

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — The Marion Police Department is reporting that 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu is missing.

Police say he was last seen at home on December 14, 2020. Parents are not able to contact to him and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

He is 5'3" 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, contact the Marion Police Dispatch at 319-277-1511.