Nursing homes are getting ready to receive their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa long term care facilities are expecting to receive the vaccines, and the original allotted amount, on December 28. This has been the plan in place since the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine.

After the federal government's notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health of the 30% reduction in vaccine volume for the state, nursing home’s weren’t sure if that would affect their situation as well. Now, the reduction percentage stands at about 20%.

Shortly after that announcement, long term care facilities were notified that the original anticipated arrival date of the vaccines would stay the same.

“Most of our residents and their families are really excited about the opportunity, you know, to be able to get the vaccine and be on the front end of it,” System Integrity and Regulatory Officer at Western Home Communities Wendy Ager said.

Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls has started to count residents and staff who would be due to receive the vaccine. Consent forms have already been distributed.

“We really try to educate people who are nervous about it, or are refusing the vaccine, and just try to figure out what the barrier is. Is there a question or concern that we can try and answer? And help them with that,” Ager said.

All 430 Iowa long term care facilities will work with Community Pharmacy, Walgreens, and CVS, as a part of the Pharmacy Partnership Program, to distribute and administer the vaccine at on-site clinics at the nursing homes.

“By them coming on-site, part of that is that we will have either a centralized location, or we will go room to room, depending on how the provider decides to handle that,” Ager said.

In a statement from Iowa Health Care Association, who works directly with long term care facilities, the President and CEO Brent Willet stated:

“A COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, but we are not out of the woods yet. Given the two-dose administration process for the vaccine, the durability of the immunity produced by the vaccine for our nursing home residents and staff will not be known until March at the earliest.” IHCA President and CEO Brent Willet

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will continue to have regulations in place during the administration of the vaccine. That includes not being able to allow outside visitors in the homes when the county’s positivity rate is above 10%. Compassionate care situations and end of life visits will be an exception to that.

“I do know that our families want to come more often and as often as they like, so that would definitely be the hope, is that they can have as many visitors as they want as often as they want. We’re not sure how that’s all going to play out after the vaccines are completed, so we’ll just have to wait and see with those regulations,” Ager said.