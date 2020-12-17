Northeast Snow

There are a select group of people who love snow and want lots of it. I hear from both ends of the spectrum on snow every winter. The snow lovers would like this storm that hit the northeast this week. There was a band of very heavy snow from Pennsylvania northeast into New Hampshire. The map below shows the extent of how widespread this storm was with the heavy snow.

Here is a close up look at Binghamton, NY. This near the NY/PA state line. Some locations exceeded 40" of snow. There was 2.80" of water in this snow in Binghamton. This is a 14:1 snow ratio.

Here is a story, from our sister station WBNG-TV, on how they are dealing with all of this snow. Click here.

The map below shows the top snow amounts from each state.

Here are a couple of storm reports from the Binghamton National Weather Service office. One shows 10" of snow in 2 hours (snowfall rate of 5" per hour). The other is 4" of snow in 45 minutes.

Compare the snow reports of 40+ to our seasonal snow totals. Yep, they had more snow in one storm than we typically have in an average year. We don't have the moisture source near us like they do along the east coast. Ours is from the Gulf of Mexico, many miles farther away. The highest 7-day snow total in Waterloo is 17.5” (November 30 – December 6, 1934). We just don't get those crazy snow totals like they do from either Lake Effect snow or Nor'easters.