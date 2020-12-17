MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center administers first Pfizer vaccine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center distributed the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to six frontline medical staff.

Respiratory Therapist Janel Clark was the first to get the vaccine. One of those six is Dr. Stuart Feldman, the medical director of the medical center's emergency department.

"This vaccine has been long awaited for, and we are incredibly excited that it's here I'm proud to be one of the first to get the vaccine," Dr. Feldman said. "I would encourage anybody who's offered the vaccine to take it because it's going to be the main way we get control of the pandemic and we get everyone back to what is considered to be normal."

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center plans to vaccinate frontline staff who are identified in "top tiers" as soon as possible.

Both of the major health systems in Waterloo, MercyOne and UnityPoint, are taking a tiered approach in who they'll vaccinate first.