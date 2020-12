Italy: 18 fishermen seized by Libya in fishing dispute freed

ROME (AP) — Italy says 18 Sicily-based fisherman, who were seized in September by Libyan authorities in a fishing dispute, have been freed. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he and Premier Giuseppe Conte went to Benghazi on Thursday to bring the fishermen back. Authorities loyal to Libya’s eastern military commander, Khalifa Hifter, seized their vessels in September and brought the crew to Benghazi, saying they were fishing in Libyan maritime waters.