Hot spot: California hospitals buckle as virus cases surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for triaging the sick are going up. The nation’s most populous state has emerged as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. On Thursday, the state reported a staggering 52,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day — about equal to what the entire U.S. was averaging in mid-October — and a one-day record of 379 deaths. More than 16,000 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, more than triple the number from one month earlier.