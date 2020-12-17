Home is a total loss after early morning Evansdale fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Crews are investigating an early morning house fire.

Around 12:30 a.m., crews were called to the 100 block of Thomas Avenue.

Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips told KWWL the family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross. He said Evansdale police alerted the family of the fire, woke them up and got them out safely.

The home is a total loss, according to officials. Waterloo and Gilbertville Fire also assisted on scene.

Phillips said they are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for updates.