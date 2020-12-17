Heart Healthy Holiday tips from the American Heart Association

Pandemic health issues continue to dominate the headlines, but, the American Heart Association says don't forget to take care of your heart over the holidays.

Shelby Crist, Youth Market Director for the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/iowa/eastern-iowa in Eastern Iowa, and Cedar Valley Heart Walk Director, shares this AMA Holiday Guide, which includes valuable heart healthy tips for your holiday meals.

View the full guide here.