Grow Cedar Valley to host ‘Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect’ February 5; register today

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Grow Cedar Valley will hold Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect on February 5. The event hopes to inspire leadership throughout the Cedar Valley by letting attendees hear from nationally-recognized women leaders.

Those women are the following:

U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach

Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg

Entrepreneur Radha Agrawal

Paralympian Bonnie St. John

Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta

Best-selling author Tiffany Dufu

The video sessions from the women will be released to registrants on Monday, February 1. Registrants will then view the videos on their own time during that week. Then, on Friday, February 5, a Zoom panel discussion on the sessions will be facilitated by:

Edita Begic of Vine Valley Real Estate

Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust

Sara Laures of VGM Group

Felicia Smith Nalls of the City of Waterloo

VGM is the premier sponsor for the event. KWWL's Abby Turpin will emcee.

The event is from 8:45 a.m. until noon on February 5. The cost to attend is $75 and registration is open through January 22. Click here to register.