Grow Cedar Valley to host ‘Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect’ February 5; register today

Grow Cedar Valley to host ‘Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect’ February 5; register todayUpdated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Grow Cedar Valley will hold Leadercast Women – Ripple Effect on February 5. The event hopes to inspire leadership throughout the Cedar Valley by letting attendees hear from nationally-recognized women leaders.
Those women are the following:
- U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach
- Emmy-nominated digital marketing guru Randi Zuckerberg
- Entrepreneur Radha Agrawal
- Paralympian Bonnie St. John
- Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta
- Best-selling author Tiffany Dufu
The video sessions from the women will be released to registrants on Monday, February 1. Registrants will then view the videos on their own time during that week. Then, on Friday, February 5, a Zoom panel discussion on the sessions will be facilitated by:
- Edita Begic of Vine Valley Real Estate
- Stacey Bentley of Community Bank & Trust
- Sara Laures of VGM Group
- Felicia Smith Nalls of the City of Waterloo
VGM is the premier sponsor for the event. KWWL's Abby Turpin will emcee.
The event is from 8:45 a.m. until noon on February 5. The cost to attend is $75 and registration is open through January 22. Click here to register.