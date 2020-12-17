First Black Hawk County health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — For 11 months, doctors and nurses at Black Hawk County hospitals have only been able to treat the coronavirus. Now, they can shift gears to preventing it.

On Thursday, those doctors and nurses who have been fighting the pandemic on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Waterloo finally got their hands on the weapon that will hopefully end this war.

UnityPoint Allen Hospital and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center both received their first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon, Allen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Adams became the first person in Black Hawk County to get a coronavirus vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

"I thought it's important for me to show as an example to others," Dr. Adams said. "This vaccine is safe and effective for us. It is our way to get ourselves through this pandemic."

Respiratory Therapist Janel Clark was the first to get the vaccine at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

For those on the front lines, it can't come soon enough. Unity Point Allen Hospital Respiratory Therapy Manager Tom Graham said it gives him a piece of mind since he has diabetes and is at risk of getting a more critical case of the virus.

"They've taken excellent care of making sure we have enough supplies, but still in the back of your mind, you think when am I going to go down," he said."You feel like playing Russian roulette, and you are taking care of these patients even though you are wearing the PPE, and you are seeing young people that are getting this and not recovering."

For Emergency Department Manager Rachel Lindaman, the hardest part of the past few months has been trying to help patients cope with being separated from their families. The hospital has been limiting visitors since the start of the pandemic.

"I'm excited for people not to have to go through what I think all of our patients have been going through, whether it be not being able to see their family or actually being sick," she said. "I think this is the way to get back to what we previously saw as normal."

The first round of vaccine doses is going to staff members with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk.

The hospital currently has 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Over the next several days, the pharmacy director said Thursday the hospital hopes to vaccinate up to 120 employees each day.

Dr. Adams is unsure exactly when the hospital will get its next shipment of Pfizer vaccines but said he had been told it might not be until January. That is when he hopes to move on to some other hospital staff members who are not directly involved in treating COVID patients.

They could get doses of the Moderna vaccine before then. The vaccine received a green light from an FDA advisory committee Thursday afternoon.

"We'd like to get to tier two if we can, but I'm not sure that we'll be able to," he said. "We've had surprisingly a lot of our staff here who have signed up for the vaccine."

He said between 80 and 90% of staff are willing to take the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available to the general public. Dr. Adams said he hopes it will be by either late spring or early summer.

"It all depends on how many of the different companies can make the vaccine and get it distributed," he said. "Remember, this is a worldwide issue right now."

UnityPoint Health strongly encourages but does not require its staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several front line workers who got the vaccine on Thursday encouraged everyone to get the vaccine once available to the general public. Emergency Department Physician Dr. Joseph Kwofie said he is confident it will get us back to normal.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel when there is a vaccine coming with a proven effective efficacy," he said. "We feel that in six months, we could put an end to this pandemic if almost everybody had not taken the vaccine."

UnityPoint says that all adults who choose to receive the vaccine should be vaccinated later in 2021. Young children may not be available for the vaccine until more studies are completed.