Fiji cyclone kills at least 2, destroys dozens of homes

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — A powerful cyclone hit Fiji overnight, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation. While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of relief in other parts of the country that the devastation wasn’t as widespread as many had initially feared. FBC News reported one of those who died was a farmer who was sheltering from the cyclone in his home in the town of Lovelove on the island of Vanua Levu when part of his house fell on him. The director of the National Disaster Management Office told reporters the cyclone hit with wind gusts of up to 214 miles per hour.