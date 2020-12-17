Dubuque health workers get first round of COVID-19 vaccines

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ---- A 'shot in the arm' for Dubuque area health care providers and their staff. Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Dubuque Thursday morning.

COVID-19 vaccine recipients (UnityPoint Health)

The truckloads of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine came a few days ahead of the new schedule, a few days behind on the old one.

Priority staff at UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center began to receive doses Thursday.

The first shots went to those with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk in the building.

"Ever since this morning, it's just a wave of emotion going through our entire organization. You know, joy, hope.... it's just been an unreal experience," said Chad Wolbers, President/CEO at UnityPoint Health in Dubuque.



COVID-19 vaccination at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center (MercyOne)

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center have been 'actively distributing' vaccine throughout the day.

"This is certainly a momentous day, and one that we have been eagerly anticipating," said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region.

"We urge everyone, however, to continue to follow current safety measures. It is crucial that we all remain vigilant with avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and hand hygiene. Doing these things, along with widespread vaccination over the next several months, will get us effectively to the end of the pandemic."

The reassuring news comes as Iowa public health officials are now expecting to receive 138,300 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month, 19.59% less than the original amount.