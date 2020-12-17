Dec. 17: Iowa reports 1,973 new cases, 97 more deaths, over 4,000 recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,973 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 262,237.

The state's website says that of the 262,237 people who have tested positive, 204,840 have recovered. This is 4,061 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll is 3,451, there have been 97 additional deaths since Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (204,840) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of cases (262,237) shows there are currently 53,946 active positive cases in the state.

There were 95 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 746, which is down from 776. Of those hospitalizations, 146 are in the ICU (down from 152) and 87 are on ventilators (up from 85 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,833 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,300,462 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,973 positive tests divided by 5,833 tests given) is 33.8 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, The Black Hawk County Dashboard has not updated since Wednesday. These are the numbers KWWL reported Wednesday:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 96 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 12,714 cases in the county (11,941 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 773 Serology positive cases). There are 454 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,804. There were four additional deaths, leaving a total of 193 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, The Linn County Dashboard has not updated since Tuesday. These are the numbers KWWL reported Tuesday:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 56 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,606 cases. There have been 254 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,691 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 230 deaths. There are 43 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,736 reported cases. There have been 160 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,700 recoveries. There have been two additional deaths, leaving a total of 45 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 60 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,148 reported cases. There have been 123 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 8,446. There was three additional death recorded, leaving a total of 129 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.7 percent.

