Crime Stoppers USA legal director weighs in on Kazmerzak reward

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The divers who found Ethan Kazmerzak's car and remains in a Franklin County pond in October are considering suing over the $100,000 reward in the case.

Jared Leisek and Sam Ginn, two Oregon-based divers who specialize in recovering vehicles underwater, found the car. They have a YouTube channel called "Adventures with Purpose." The group traveled to the area twice to search for Ethan and documented it in videos released on their youtube channel.

Shortly after Kazmerzak went missing after a night out with friends in September 2013, a group of five anonymous donors created a $20,000 reward for any information leading to his location or safe return. It was upped to $100,00 in 2015.

According to the terms of the reward, it was valid through the end of 2015 and could be extended by those putting up the reward money.

The anonymous donors say it expired in 2015, but as recently as September 2020, Hampton Police Chief Robert Schaefer told reporters it was still available. Schaefer declined to comment on when the reward was last renewed.

Richard Carter is a retired Texas municipal judge and currently serves as the Director of Legal Services for Crimestoppers USA.

"I think these sorts of things are important because you have to have the confidence that rewards that are offered are going to be paid," he said. "It is better to have the money in hand as opposed to pledges or promises."

Carter was not involved with the Kazmerzak case, but he has dealt with rewards from crime stoppers and other similar programs since 1976 and shared his thoughts in an interview with KWWL.

In this case, the reward was offered by a handful of anonymous donors and not handled by officials, something Carter cautioned against.

"They are good-hearted people with the best of intentions, but they may not have the experience in contract law," he said. "They may not understand how law enforcement handles these things or how you manage the reward, so you don't end up getting yourself involved in litigation."

A large reward like the $100,000 one in the Kazmerzak case is not common. Carter said in his experience, $20,000 is a large reward. The amount of money can vary depending on the case and location, but most Crime Stoppers rewards are between $1,000 and $5,000.

Carters said the parties involved often come to a compromise that is less than the original award amount in cases of disputed rewards.

"Even though there may not be a legal obligation if the offer expired, I think it would be a good idea to resolve this through some payment," he said. "I understand we are talking about 2015 to today and some of the people may not even be living who pledged money, there may be people who no longer have businesses that were going to pay that money. I understand that, but I would think there are enough people still around that care and are concerned and should be able to help do the right thing."

Carter said his primary concern is the potential precedent it could set for rewards in the future.

"So going forward, other families can find relief no matter how much time passes, no matter what the terms of a contract might be," he said. "Good-hearted people will do the right thing."

Carter said he hopes the issue can be settled soon. He would like to see both sides sit down and try and work something out.

"I am happy for the family there has been that degree of closure," he said. "I hope these sort of things will be looked at as a good thing and we can resolve the sharp edges the wrap it up."

Ethan's family has made a smaller donation to 'Adventures with Purpose" as a show of appreciation for their work.