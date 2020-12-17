Chicago inspector: Police misconduct cases improperly closed

CHICAGO’ (AP) — Chicago’s inspector general says most police misconduct investigations were closed for lacking sworn and signed testimony even when other suitable evidence was available. Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s 62-page report released Thursday finds investigations conducted in 2017 and 2018 by the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office Police Accountability often ended prematurely and improperly for lacking signed affidavits even “when there was objective, verifiable evidence,” such as 911 audio. The inspector general looked at outcomes of 8,602 complaints filed against police in 2017 and 2018. Of those 3,678 finalized investigations, 63% were closed for lacking an affidavit.