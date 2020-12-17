Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Add snow days to the list of things that coronavirus has stolen from some children. Many school systems have said that they intend to have kids continue to learn remotely during big snowstorms this year, robbing kids of those magical days when bad weather granted them an unexpected holiday. Already the idea of cancelling school in bad weather has been under threat as districts have assigned students their own iPads and laptops that let them do lessons at home. Now that the pandemic has pushed the practice to a nationwide scale, snow days’ days may be numbered.