UK survey: Ethnic minorities less likely to take COVID jab

LONDON (AP) — Research in the U.K. suggests that people from ethnic minority backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in Britain. That has raised concerns about whether the jab would reach the communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. A survey by Britain’s Royal Society for Public Health said that while three-quarters of those polled would take a COVID-19 vaccine if advised to do so by a doctor, that figure fell to 57% among Black people, Asians and other ethnic minorities. Public health experts say the findings aligned with consistently lower uptake rates of other vaccines among those groups. Misinformation and anti-vaccination campaigns on social media have exacerbated the problem.