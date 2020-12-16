Trump voters accept Biden election win ‘with reservations’

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, President Donald Trump has been on a mission to convince his loyal base his victory was stolen and the contest was rigged. Polls show he’s had considerable success. But now the Electoral College has formalized Joe Biden’s win and Republican officials including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell are finally acknowledging Biden as president-elect, many Trump voters nationwide seem to be doing the same. Interviews with voters and fresh surveys of Republicans suggest their unfounded doubts about the integrity of the vote remain. But there’s far less consensus on what should be done about it and whether to carry that resentment forward. Republican officials nationwide say there’s no evidence mass voter fraud affected the outcome.