TRACKING: Some sunshine, warmer by Friday!

Today: We are starting off the day with partly cloudy skies with increasing cloud cover to the southeast. I don't think we will be able to completely shake the cloud cover today, and therefore skies should be partly cloudy to partly sunny. But I do think we see some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be near normal in the upper 20s to near 30 with a light and variable wind. We should see a little melting with some sunshine.

Tonight: I'm still expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies through tonight. Spots that see clearing will be cooler with lows in the mid teens. Otherwise, upper teens are possible. Winds will be light from the south around 5 mph.

Thursday: We will have partly sunny skies and a light south wind leading our highs back to the low 30s. Some melting continues.

Friday: Even with more clouds than anything, we should have a breezy south wind, surging our highs back to near 40. We may see a light chance for rain/snow Friday night with lows in the low 20s.

Weekend: The rain/snow chance will turn to light snow snow chances through Saturday morning. Accumulations look minor and should be less than one inch area-wide. We should otherwise see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend with temperatures remaining fairly mild – near freezing for Saturday and in the upper 30s for Sunday.

Next Week: The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day with highs in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies and a breezy west wind. Even Tuesday stays mild with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies. A system will pass the area from west to east as we look to avoid much of the chances for rain/snow but not some of the cloud cover. That being said, once we get on the backside of the system, strong northwest winds will develop from Wednesday through Christmas, dropping temperatures. Highs should be around the mid 20s for the holidays with lows possibly in the single digits.